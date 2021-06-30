Crash closes Highway 97 near Falkland

A jack-knifed trailer has closed down Highway 97 near Falkland.

Drive BC reports the vehicle incident is between Whispering Pines Frontage and Salmon River Road, east of Falkland.

RCMP and AIM Roads are on scene.

“Someone was towing a trailer with a vehicle on it,” said Phil, who was travelling through the area when he happened upon the scene.

“It look like it jack-knifed. The trailer was in front of the truck. There was clothes everyone, paper, everything was all over the road. Looks like they were moving.”

Good Samaritans stopped to assist and direct motorists until emergency crews arrived.

**VEHICLE INCIDENT** #BCHw97 east of #FalklandBC between Whispering Pines and Salmon River Rd. Eastbound lanes are CLOSED. Emergency crews are on scene. Please slow down in the area and obey traffic control. @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK @TranBC #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/V2FM1XSqHd — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 30, 2021

