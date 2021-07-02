Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

More details to come

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A in both directions Friday, July 2, 2021. (DriveBC)

A motor vehicle incident has closed the highway in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby Friday morning.

Highway 97A between Stepney Cross and Baptiste roads is closed and a detour is in effect at Stepney and Back Enderby Road.

AIM Roads reported the incident around 3 a.m. July 2.

There is no estimated time of reopening, according to Drive BC.

The Morning Star has reached out to the North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

