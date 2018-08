At least three vehicles involved at accident near 10 Avenue

A multiple vehicle accident has closed Highway 97B at 10th Avenue.

Fire officials said that everyone was out of the vehicles upon their arrival. There is currently no information regarding any resulting injuries.

At least three vehicles are involved.

Crews are on scene to clear the accident and open the highway.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Related: Crash closes Trans Canada west of Chase, several taken to hospital

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter