Crash closes highway north of Vernon for several hours

Highway 97 has been reopened north of Vernon after a crash closed both lanes Thursday night.
The incident took place at Meadowlark Road, about four kilometres north of Vernon, according to DriveBC, and took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. July 30.
A person at the scene said a semi-truck heading north collided with a Toyota Tacoma as it was heading west on Meadowlark Road.
The highway was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic close to 10 p.m. was reopened just after 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.
BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to the incident.
The nature of the crash is unknown at this time.