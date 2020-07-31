Crash closes highway north of Vernon for several hours

Highway 97 at Meadowlark Road was fully reopened at 4 a.m. Friday morning

A crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck closed Highway 97 in both directions for several hours Thursday night, July 30, 2020. (Michelle Ormsby photo)

Highway 97 has been reopened north of Vernon after a crash closed both lanes Thursday night.

The incident took place at Meadowlark Road, about four kilometres north of Vernon, according to DriveBC, and took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. July 30.

A person at the scene said a semi-truck heading north collided with a Toyota Tacoma as it was heading west on Meadowlark Road.

The highway was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic close to 10 p.m. was reopened just after 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

The nature of the crash is unknown at this time.

Brendan Shykora

Local News