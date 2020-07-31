A crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck closed Highway 97 in both directions for several hours Thursday night, July 30, 2020. (Michelle Ormsby photo)

Crash closes highway north of Vernon for several hours

Highway 97 at Meadowlark Road was fully reopened at 4 a.m. Friday morning

Highway 97 has been reopened north of Vernon after a crash closed both lanes Thursday night.

The incident took place at Meadowlark Road, about four kilometres north of Vernon, according to DriveBC, and took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. July 30.

A person at the scene said a semi-truck heading north collided with a Toyota Tacoma as it was heading west on Meadowlark Road.

The highway was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic close to 10 p.m. was reopened just after 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

The nature of the crash is unknown at this time.

