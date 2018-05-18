Thursday night crash closed highway

Accident north of Vernon sends one person to hospital

A major accident just north of Vernon sent one person to hospital and closed down Highway 97 late Thursday night.

The crash took place just past L&A Cross Road around 11:30 p.m.

“It was a fairly major accident,” said Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “It came in as a four-vehicle accident but I believe there was only two vehicles involved.”

One patient was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries and the highway was closed while crews cleaned up the mess, which may have impacted other vehicles.

“We had debris all over the highway for quite a significant distance,” said Cummings.

