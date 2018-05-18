Thursday night crash closed highway

Accident north of Vernon sends one person to hospital

A major accident just north of Vernon sent one person to hospital and closed down Highway 97 late Thursday night.

The crash took place just past L&A Cross Road around 11:30 p.m.

“It was a fairly major accident,” said Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “It came in as a four-vehicle accident but I believe there was only two vehicles involved.”

One patient was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries and the highway was closed while crews cleaned up the mess, which may have impacted other vehicles.

“We had debris all over the highway for quite a significant distance,” said Cummings.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boil water notice issued
Next story
Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Just Posted

Crash closes highway

Accident north of Vernon sends one person to hospital

UPDATE: State of emergency for Whitevale

Harris and Bessette creeks causing localized flooding

Boil water notice issued

Water quality poor at Mabel Lake Water Utility

Breakfast supports KidSport

Fundraiser underway until 10 a.m. at the old Canadian Tire parking lot

Rain hitting the valley, flood risk increasing

A special weather alert is in effect.

Vernon hip hop artist eyed by TSN

Justin Nerling (TassNata) shoots Bring The Horns video at Civic Arena

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Wineology: What makes a winery great?

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Most Read