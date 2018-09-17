Emergency crews work to remove a semi from the embankment on the southbound shoulder of Highway 97A north of Vernon. Drivers experienced minor delays as the highway was reduced to single lane travel in both directions. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Traffic reduced to single lane in each direction

An accident involving a semi-trailer rollover into the ditch temporarily closed Highway 97A 8 kilometres north of the junction with Highway 97 in Vernon.

Drive BC said lane closures were initially in effect for both directions and drivers should expect minor delays. As of 11:54 a.m., traffic was reduced to a single lane in each direction as crews work to remove the semi from the ditch.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

A witness on scene said there didn’t appear to be any injuries as a result of the accident.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Traffic reduced to single lane in each direction

Power converters stolen from Vernon business

Entry gained by smashing window and prying back security bars

Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Business owner remotely monitors security system; alerts RCMP to break-in

RDNO to host info sessions on parks master plan

This plan will determine the priorities for parks development, acquisition, and trail development.

Tujik seeks Vernon School District trustee spot

Christie Tujik is one of 13 candidates

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Needle disposal boxes being installed in Penticton

City announces safe ‘sharps’ disposal plan

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border

A man accused of bringing drugs across Osoyoos border appeared in Penticton court

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Most Read