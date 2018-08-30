A crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway to northbound traffic between Hope and Merritt. (DriveBC highway cam)

UPDATE: Coquihalla open to single lane between Hope and Merritt after crash

DriveBC says drivers should expect heavy delays

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now open to single lane traffic at Larson Hill.

DriveBC says drivers should expect heavy delays and congestion.

An update is expected at 4 p.m.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

DriveBC estimates that the Coquihalla will be open to northbound traffic at 4 p.m.

—-

Original

An accident has closed Highway 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt at Larson Hill Thursday afternoon.

DriveBC reported the incident shortly before 1 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time of opening. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route via the Trans Canada Highway or Highway 3.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it is unknown whether there are any resulting injuries.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

An update is expected at 2 p.m.

