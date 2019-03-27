Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star

UPDATE: Vernon road closed after crash reopens, traffic resumes normally

The accident occurred at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesay morning

Update: 7:20 a.m.

The traffic accident that occurred Wednesday morning between 3oth Avenue and 32nd Street has been cleared. Both vehicles involved in the incident have been removed from the road and emergency vehicles have also cleared the scene.

Traffic will resume as normal.

Original 6:55 a.m.

A traffic accident has closed a section of road at the corner of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street this morning.

Emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash which happened at roughly 6:40 a.m.

32 Street is blocked in the northbound direction and an alternative route is available via 29th Avenue. Cars going down 30th Ave both ways are also being rerouted.

Police, firefighters and ambulance is on scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star

Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star

Cars are being rerouted. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon road that closed after crash reopens, traffic resumes normally

The accident occurred at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning

PHOTOS: Kin Beach Graffiti causes community stir

RCMP ask that incidents like graffiti be reported via their non-emergency services.

New fireworks location sparked in Vernon

Polson Park proposed for 2019 Canada Day fireworks display

Mixed martial arts wins fight to host events in Vernon

Events give local athletes a leg up, benefit city

Summerland docks to be rebouilt again

Work expected to cost $118,875

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

Family was everything to young woman who died in Highway 3 collision

Alanna Dunn, 27, died in a collision with a transport trailer early Friday morning.

Salmon Arm dog killed by coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Cameras being set up to catch illegal dumpers in the South Okanagan

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

South Okanagan woman who once lost everything finds her passion in giving back

Woman is overwhelmed by the kindness of others as she collects items for those in need

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

Most Read