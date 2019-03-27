UPDATE: Vernon road closed after crash reopens, traffic resumes normally

The accident occurred at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesay morning

Update: 7:20 a.m.

The traffic accident that occurred Wednesday morning between 3oth Avenue and 32nd Street has been cleared. Both vehicles involved in the incident have been removed from the road and emergency vehicles have also cleared the scene.

Traffic will resume as normal.

—

Original 6:55 a.m.

A traffic accident has closed a section of road at the corner of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street this morning.

Emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash which happened at roughly 6:40 a.m.

32 Street is blocked in the northbound direction and an alternative route is available via 29th Avenue. Cars going down 30th Ave both ways are also being rerouted.

Police, firefighters and ambulance is on scene.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.



Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star

Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star