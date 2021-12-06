Drive safe out there!

UPDATE: Crash creates Highway 97 delays south of Vernon

Single-vehicle incident near Clerke Road due to slick road conditions

A single-vehicle crash caused some delays on Highway 97 near Okanagan College Monday morning.

A southbound lane of Highway 97 was closed around 11 a.m. but has since reopened following the 9:45 a.m. incident.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report a small Volkswagen passenger vehicle left the roadway while travelling southbound on near Clerke Road.

“Slippery road conditions were a significant factor and thankfully no injuries were reported in the collision,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Despite the slick, snow covered roads, police were only called to three collisions Monday morning, all single-vehicle incident with no serious injuries reported.

“With winter seemingly here to stay, we want to remind all motorists to drive safely, slow down, and be prepared to adjust their driving to changing conditions,” Terleski said.

There are slippery sections across the region, causing accidents and delays in almost every community.

