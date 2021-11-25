Area where crash took place. (Google)

Crash impacts Highway 97C near Logan Lake, evacuees told to avoid

The City of Merritt is asking evacuees not to go to Kelowna or Penticton

A vehicle incident on Highway 97C near Logan Lake has closed the road.

Crews are en route to the area.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the Mamette Lake area between Logan Lake and Merritt.

The City of Merritt is advising evacuees to avoid this Highway not attempt to access Kelowna or Penticton at this time.

It is advised those evacuating from the flooded area should travel to Salmon Arm via Highway 1 to access Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: 600 pigs and more than 100 dogs rescued from Interior B.C. flood zones

READ MORE: Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodHighway 97

Previous story
One man taken into custody after tear gas deployed during RCMP standoff in Kelowna
Next story
Morning Start: The smallest mobile nightclub in the world is 1.88 metres high

Just Posted

An RV parked for weeks in front of a 25th Avenue business in the Okanagan Landing area would now be subjected to fines as Vernon council works on amending its traffic bylaw in regards to RVs parked on city roads. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon shifts toward infractions for parked RVs on city roads

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The smallest mobile nightclub in the world is 1.88 metres high

Lake Country singer Payton Bischoff brings a holiday variety show called Don’t Stop Believing to Creekside Theatre Dec. 3 and 4. (Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre photo)
Lake Country youth spreads holiday cheer for charity

From left: Jim Cotter, Grant Olsen, Andrew Nerpin and Trevor Miyahara. This curling team from Vernon won the first-ever Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic, which was held at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre from Nov. 17 to 19, 2021. (Doug Murray image)
’Competition at an extremely high level’: Vernon team wins Curl BC event in Salmon Arm