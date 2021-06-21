(Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

(Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Motorcyclist taken to Vernon hospital

Motorcycle, vehicle both heading southbound on busy roadway and collide

A motorcyclist involved in a collision near Polson Park has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Reports of the collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle at 25th Avenue and 32nd Street came in around 3:15 p.m. Monday, June 21.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, police and ambulance responded to the incident.

Both vehicles were travelling south when they collided.

The couple in the vehicle were uninjured.

The scene was cleared quickly to a nearby parking lot and traffic was mostly unaffected in the busy intersection.

READ MORE: Music will fill Armstrong park

READ MORE: Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed
Next story
Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Just Posted

A small balcony fire was doused Monday, June 21, 2021, at a home for sale on 43rd Avenue and 16th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Small porch fire doused in Vernon

Tiny fire starts on balcony of home for sale

(Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Motorcyclist taken to Vernon hospital

Motorcycle, vehicle both heading southbound on busy roadway and collide

It won't look quite l ike this in 2020 but the popular Music In The Park series for Armstrong's Memorial Park will be held with strict social distancing rules and limited tickets available for each show Friday night starting June 26. (Jenna Churchill photo)
Music will fill Armstrong park

Popular Music in the Park series returns, with protocols, with six bands booked for June and July

The 2020 grad class of Vernon Secondary School will be the first class to have their group shot Photoshopped together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star file)
Vernon grads move traditional photo from courthouse in respect of 215 Indigenous children

Vernon Secondary Students snapshot at school to not disturb memorial

t
Motorcyclist critically injured in Westside Road collision

Motorcyclist collides with vehicle, struck by another: preliminary police findings

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Nassib on Monday, June 21, 2021, became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he was not doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over

Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO.KTW
Former Kamloops security gaurd wants job back after kicking incident caught on video

Rick Eldridge quit when a video surfaced of him kicking a man outside a facility for homeless

People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with walk to remember Kamloops 215

“Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton band chief condemns suspicious burning of 2 Catholic churches

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

(Drive BC photo)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Drive BC says to avoid the area until the road is clear

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents involving women concerned for their own safety between June 13 and 17, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed

In one of three incidents a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined

Most Read