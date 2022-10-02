Emergency crews deal with 3rd motorbike collision in Okanagan in just over 48 hours

The crash took place on Lake Hill Drive

A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle has halted traffic in both directions on Lake Hill Drive in Lake Country Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle has halted traffic in both directions in Lake Country.

The crash took place before 7:30 p.m. towards the Lakes community on Lake Hill Drive, between the roundabout and Shoreline Drive.

According to a Black Press Media reporter on scene, traffic was stopped in both directions for some time. As of 8:10 p.m. the road was fully open with traffic running smoothly in both directions.

A police officer on scene would only say that a motorcycle and another vehicle was involved.

Three ambulances are on scene.

It is unknown if there were injuries as a result of the incident.

This is the third crash involving a motorcycle in the Okanagan this weekend. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Grindrod resulted in a fatality.

READ MORE: Woman dies in motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Police search for missing teen last seen in Vernon

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaLake Countrymotor vehicle crashmotorcycleVernon