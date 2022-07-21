A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland. (Photo/Monique Tamminga)

Crash involving scooter sends 3 to hospital closes Highway 97 in Summerland

Truck and moped scooter were involved in the crash

A serious crash involving a moped scooter and two other vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in Summerland.

A truck can be seen sideways at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and the highway. A red moped scooter can be seen under the truck. The individual riding the moped is in critical condition according to RCMP.

Two other people were taken to hospital, with minor injuries, after the SUV they were travelling in collided with the moped on Highway 97 in Summerland.

RCMP said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and that the scooter, which was heading northbound on Highway 97 at Rosedale Avenue, had turned left in front of the SUV. The SUV tried to avoid a collision and collided with another northbound vehicle.

RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to contact them.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is down to a single lane. DriveBC has not given an estimated reopening time for southbound lanes on Highway 97.

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentHighway 97Summerland

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations down for the first time in weeks, new cases continue to rise
Next story
BC Coroner to investigate 2 deaths after fire at Vancouver SRO

Just Posted

A man arrested in connection with a fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18, has a lengthy criminal past. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon arson suspect was on probation for Kelowna explosives charge

Nanaimo RCMP have suspended the licence of an allegedly impaired driver who was stopped with students in the car. (File photo)
UPDATE: Driver identified after hitting Vernon senior in wheelchair

Veteran Vernon broadcaster Betty Selin has accepted an invitation from the Vernon Community Radio Society to be its honourary fundraising campaign chairperson. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

Premier John Horgan was in Vernon June 25, 2022 meeting with the Vernon Fire Rescue Services team along with his NDP counterparts. (VFRS photo)
Showcasing Vernon to the province

Pop-up banner image ×