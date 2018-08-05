An accident near Cherryville sent one person to hospital for observation Saturday, Aug. 4. (Google Maps image)

Crash near Cherryville puts one in hospital

Non life-threatening injuries sustained

One person was taken to hospital after two vehicles collided near Cherryville Saturday, Aug. 4.

Lumby and District Fire Department chief Tony Clayton said that crews were able to extract the person from the vehicle upon arrival at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 6 near the Gold Panner Campground east of town.

“(They were) taken to the hospital for observation,” Clayton said, adding that the sustained injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.

No traffic delays were caused as a result of the incident. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

