Highway 97 was closed near Monte Creek due to a vehicle incident Oct. 29. (DriveBC map)

UPDATE: Highway 97 crash cleared near Monte Creek

Vehicle incident shortly before 1 p.m. Oct. 29 impacted traffic untl 4 p.m.

A vehicle incident closed Highway 97 near Monte Creek briefly Thursday.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

While single-lane alternating traffic was previously getting through, the road was closed shortly before 3:30 p.m. and then re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic again.

“Expect delays,” DriveBC reported.

The highway was cleared shortly after 4 p.m.

