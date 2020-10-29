UPDATE: Highway 97 crash cleared near Monte Creek

A vehicle incident closed Highway 97 near Monte Creek briefly Thursday.
DriveBC first reported the incident at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.
While single-lane alternating traffic was previously getting through, the road was closed shortly before 3:30 p.m. and then re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic again.
“Expect delays,” DriveBC reported.
The highway was cleared shortly after 4 p.m.
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.