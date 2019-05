A crash is being cleared on 48th Avenue near the Vernon Toyota and Best Western.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. Thursday between a truck and car.

An airbag was deployed and one woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while emergency crews cleared the scene.

