Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

Traffic was slow but still moving around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 after what appeared to be a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 30th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

A pick-up truck ended up on the median while an SUV was left straddling two lanes in the centre of the highway.

Read more: Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Police and ambulance were on scene but no word on injuries.

Although the inside lanes were partially blocked, traffic was still moving, although slowly.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog
Next story
B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

Just Posted

Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

2019 Young Stars Tournament in Okanagan cancelled

Lack of NHL teams participating led to the cancellation, may return in future years

City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog-walking guidance map

Marshall Field has areas where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Vernon needle clean-up program starts in spring

Folks on Spokes will take calls on discarded needles and come and take them away safely

Eric Carle’s Hungry Caterpillar crawls to Vernon

No shushing for this kids show

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Letter: BC Liberals best at enriching wealthy friends

Are B.C. voters sick enough yet of being fleeced? Given that British… Continue reading

Most Read