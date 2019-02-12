A southbound vehicle crossed Highway 97 and ended up in the northbound ditch near Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Feb. 12. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Car slides through oncoming traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Minor injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash

Update: 1:20 p.m.

It could have been far worse as a vehicle slid across Highway 97 into oncoming traffic and ended up in the ditch.

Brent Penner, Lake Country Fire Department deputy chief, said the single vehicle was heading southbound at about 10:30 a.m. when it ended up in the northbound ditch near Crystal Waters Road.

“The injuries sustained were very minor. The airbags deployed,” Penner said. “At the end of the day, that’s probably the best outcome for a car that crossed into the oncoming lane.”

The accident occurred as the Okanagan region experienced light snowfall of two to four centimetres.

No other vehicles were impacted as a result of this incident.

Original: 10:25 a.m.

Emergency personnel have been called to the scene of a crash on Highway 97 at Crystal Waters Road.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident, which was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan region will continue to see snow throughout the day for a total accumulation of two to four centimetres.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

More to come.

