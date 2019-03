Bylaw is on the scene to restore regular traffic flow

Emergency personnel respond to an incident that caused delays in traffic on Alexis Park Drive and 39th Avenue Friday, March 1. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

A crash on Alexis Park Drive and 39th Avenue is causing traffic delays.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly before 9 a.m. Fire Services have since been called off, while police and bylaw services remain on scene to restore traffic flow.

There is currently no word on any resulting injuries.



