UPDATE: Crash cleared on highway near Armstrong

Vehicle incident between Powerhouse and Wagner roads

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The incident has been cleared, DriveBC said in a report.

ORIGINAL:

A crash is causing some delays on Highway 97A near Armstrong.

DriveBC reports a lane closure between Wagner and Powerhouse roads due to a vehicle incident reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday, June 7.

#BCHwy97A reports of a collision at Pleasant Valley Road. 1 lane is closed in each direction. Crew is en route.#ArmstrongBC — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) June 7, 2021

READ MORE: Traffic slowed following vehicle fire on Hwy 1 east of Chase

READ MORE: SilverStar dusted with snow

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashTransportation