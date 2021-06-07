UPDATE: Crash cleared on highway near Armstrong

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.
The incident has been cleared, DriveBC said in a report.
ORIGINAL:
A crash is causing some delays on Highway 97A near Armstrong.
DriveBC reports a lane closure between Wagner and Powerhouse roads due to a vehicle incident reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday, June 7.
#BCHwy97A reports of a collision at Pleasant Valley Road. 1 lane is closed in each direction. Crew is en route.#ArmstrongBC
— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) June 7, 2021
