Crash shuts down highway near Vernon over weekend

Highway 6 was closed for a couple hours Saturday in Lavington after a vehicle went off the road.

DriveBC reports the highway between Murphy and Warren roads was closed at 10:30 a.m. and re-opened just before 1 p.m. Motorists were detoured via Buchannan Road.

“One loan occupant and driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Const. Kelly Brett, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer.

There was also an accident in Cherryville on the Canada Day long weekend.

RCMP responded to a single vehicle roll over collision on July 1 just after 9 p.m. on Sugar Lake Road.

“One female was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Brett. “Cause of the collision was deemed to be speed.”

