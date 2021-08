Collision occurred on Highway 97 near Berry Road

A crash is stalling traffic on Highway 97 near Berry Road in Lake Country on Friday morning.

Single-lane traffic is flowing slowly in both directions near the intersection.

It is unclear if any injuries resulted from the collision.

Emergency crews are on scene.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashLake Country