Crash slows traffic at busy Lake Country intersection

The crash took place at Highway 97 and Oceola Road 11:30 a.m. Saturday

A vehicle crash slowed traffic in Lake Country at Highway 97 and Oceola Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023. (District of Lake Country photo)

A vehicle crash slowed traffic in Lake Country at a busy intersection Saturday morning, April 1.

The District of Lake Country posted a heads-up to drivers on Facebook Saturday, saying the crash at Highway 97 and Oceola Road took place around 11:30 a.m.

Lake Country Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance were on scene attending to the crash.

It is unknown at this time if there were injuries as a result of the crash.

According to many people commenting on Facebook, the crash took place at a troubled intersection.

“The intersection needs dedicated left turn lights. So many accidents,” wrote Jennifer Fleming.

“Maybe we should have some warning signs that say ‘high frequency accident zone’ with caution lights, like in other communities … something needs to be done here,” wrote Michelle Polie.

According to one person in the comments, the crash was almost cleared by 12:45 p.m.

