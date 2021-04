Slow traffic can be expected while crews clear the scene

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on 43rd Avenue in Vernon Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Traffic is delayed near Highway 97 in Vernon due to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. April 7 at 43rd Avenue, near 32nd Street/Highway 97. Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance attended the scene. No word on any resulting injuries has been reported at this time.

Drivers may experience slight delays as crews work to clear the scene.

READ MORE: North Okanagan ‘cop impersonator’ in fact real officer

READ MORE: Kelowna teen approached by stranger in white van in Rutland

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash