Crash slows Vernon traffic on 25th Avenue near construction

Collisions looks to involve three vehicles, injuries unknown at this point

A collision involving three vehicles is slowing down traffic on 25th Avenue Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 after the construction on 25th Avenue just after 34th Street near the Esso and 7-11.

There doesn’t appear to be any sign of injury, although a black sedan, one of the vehicles involved, has serious damage to the hood on the passenger side.

The incident is taking up the right lane and a portion of the left lane before the Highway 97/32nd Street turnoff.

Take precaution while travelling along 25th Avenue as construction is ongoing and lanes are changing frequently. Signs are posted for 30 km/h within the construction zones along the main artery.

Construction is expected to conclude by the end of October 2020.

