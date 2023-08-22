The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

The fire is 44,000 hectares in size

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to grow.

Tuesday marks one month since the blaze started and since than, it has grown to 44,000 hectares in size and remains out of control.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 195 properties on evacuation alert and 13 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

BC Wildfire Services is working with U.S. partners on this blaze as it recently crossed into the United States.

READ MORE: High levels of E.coli prompts swimming advisory at Penticton beach

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked
Next story
West Edmonton Mall locked down as 3 seriously injured in shooting

Just Posted

The brush fire where the body was found was located at a homeless encampment, near the intersection of Hwy 97 and 48th Ave. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star)
Body found in Vernon brush fire

It’s a milestone year for the 500+ grads of Vernon Senior Secondary School, 1981, and they will celebrate with a special birthday evening at the Elks Lodge. (Contributed)
Vernon high school Class of 1981 grads celebrate 60th

Vernon’s Shanda Hill is all smiles in the swim portion of the swissultra Triathlon in Buchs, SG, Switzerland. Hill is competing in a double deca triathlon, meaning she will swim 76 kilometres, cycle 3,600 km and finish with an 844 km run. (Facebook photo)
Vernon ultra athlete ‘ahead of schedule’ in Swiss event

A pair of big North Okanagan events slated to begin within the next week are in limbo because of wildfires and poor air quality. (Black Press file photo)
Wildfires put North Okanagan events in limbo