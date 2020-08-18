Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near Salmon Arm

Another blaze has been sparked near Salmon Arm, while the existing fire near Craigellachie has more than tripled in size.
A fire near Six Mile Point is burning above Mara Lake. The blaze, discovered Monday, Aug. 17 is at Hummingbird Creek and is an estimated 0.4 hectares in size.
Meanwhile a blaze off Highway 1, also discovered Monday, has grown to 15 hectares. The fire is located off Crazy Creek Forest Service Road.
