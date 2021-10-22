Creek assessments underway in Vernon next week

People of Vernon are asked to avoid flagged and fenced-off areas of BX Dog Park and Polson Park next week as city crews complete creek assessments.
The City of Vernon crews will be completing a baseline habitat assessment in both Vernon and BX Creek, as required by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, to better assess the effects nearby projects have had on the creeks.
For the safety of the public and to ensure accuracy of assessments, residents, visitors and pets are being asked to stay out of the creeks and away from fenced-off portions of the two locations.
Crews are expected to be in the BX Dog Park Monday, Oct. 25, and in Polson Park between Oct. 26-28.
