Polson Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as construction work continues. The traffic loop is expected to reopen Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Debbie Gibson photo)

Creek assessments underway in Vernon next week

Residents asked to keep themselves and pets away from these 2 areas

People of Vernon are asked to avoid flagged and fenced-off areas of BX Dog Park and Polson Park next week as city crews complete creek assessments.

The City of Vernon crews will be completing a baseline habitat assessment in both Vernon and BX Creek, as required by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, to better assess the effects nearby projects have had on the creeks.

For the safety of the public and to ensure accuracy of assessments, residents, visitors and pets are being asked to stay out of the creeks and away from fenced-off portions of the two locations.

Crews are expected to be in the BX Dog Park Monday, Oct. 25, and in Polson Park between Oct. 26-28.

READ MORE: Volunteers ensure Okanagan Rail Trail grassland survival

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City

Previous story
Seaspan Ferries pilots use of renewable natural gas on LNG-powered fleet
Next story
COVID-19 vaccination mandated for City of Kelowna employees

Just Posted

A single-vehicle crash on Silver Star Road closed the road Thursday evening. (Amanda Rekdale photo)
20-year-old airlifted from Vernon crash

Polson Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as construction work continues. The traffic loop is expected to reopen Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Debbie Gibson photo)
Creek assessments underway in Vernon next week

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

Vernon’s Ribbon of Green Trails Society’s vice-president has been exploring some local trails that are enjoyable for people on a scooter, electric wheelchair, using poles or a walker. (Contributed) Vernon’s Ribbon of Green Trails Society’s vice-president has been exploring some local trails that are enjoyable for people on a scooter, electric wheelchair, using poles or a walker. (Contributed)
More Vernon trail details for people with mobility issues