Creek gets rehab work on Vernon’s main street

Detours in effect as portion of 30th Avenue closed for rehabilitation work on BX Creek

The City of Vernon advises motorists that a portion of 30th Avenue will be closed for the next several weeks while crews complete culvert rehabilitation works to BX Creek.

While this work is being completed, eastbound traffic will be detoured along 31st Avenue at the roundabout and westbound traffic will be detoured along 34th Street.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of day on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.

CityinfrastructureRoad conditionsVernon