Creek work may cause Vernon traffic delays

Work along BX Creek may cause some delays starting Aug. 31 as creek dredging takes place. (Vernon map)

Annual BX Creek dredging work scheduled this week may cause some disruptions in the area.

As part of an ongoing efforts to maintain city infrastructure, crews will be starting work as early as 7 a.m Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the creek at the intersection of 48th Avenue and 20th Street.

Single lane traffic in both directions will be maintained; however, motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays.

“Motorists are reminded to slow down in work zones and obey all traffic control measures. The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said.

