Over the next few months, BC Hydro will be replacing more than 9,000 wooden distribution poles across the province as part of its ongoing maintenance program, including 280 poles in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Crew will replace 280 power poles in Vernon

Planned power outages are possible

  • Mar. 14, 2018 12:37 p.m.
  • News

To ensure the safety of crews and the public, BC Hydro representatives say they may need to disconnect power when replacing a number of aging power poles in Vernon over the next few months.

In a release issued on Wednesday, BC Hydro said it will be replacing more than 9,000 wooden distribution poles across the province as part of its ongoing maintenance program, including 280 poles in Vernon.

According to BC Hydro, power poles last about 40 to 50 years on average, but weaken and deteriorate over time due to adverse weather, insects and wildlife.

Crews will notify customers in-person, by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA identifies owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck
Next story
Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Ministry review: No way to prevent 2017 spring flooding

Report cites need for better forecasting models and snowpack data collection

FortisBC donates to college trades centre

Facility makes $42,000 donation

Cameras coming to Polson Park

City of Vernon votes to add 11 video surveillance cameras in park

Pirate theme for 2019 Vernon Winter Carnival

Theme announced at annual Vernon Winter Carnival awards night

Missing Vernon woman found safe

Police thank public for assistance

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

Local students trim away the competition

An Armstrong and Vernon student took home two of three medals in a recent hairstyling competition

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Crew will replace 280 power poles in Vernon

Planned power outages are possible

Vernon Unplug and Play week is April 30 to May 6

This year’s theme is Fuel to Play

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

Man is in hospital in critical condition and police watchdog has been called in

Most Read