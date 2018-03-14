Crew will replace 280 power poles in Vernon

Over the next few months, BC Hydro will be replacing more than 9,000 wooden distribution poles across the province as part of its ongoing maintenance program, including 280 poles in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

To ensure the safety of crews and the public, BC Hydro representatives say they may need to disconnect power when replacing a number of aging power poles in Vernon over the next few months.

In a release issued on Wednesday, BC Hydro said it will be replacing more than 9,000 wooden distribution poles across the province as part of its ongoing maintenance program, including 280 poles in Vernon.

According to BC Hydro, power poles last about 40 to 50 years on average, but weaken and deteriorate over time due to adverse weather, insects and wildlife.

Crews will notify customers in-person, by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.

