UPDATE: PHOTOS: Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Crews from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service, with mutual aid assistance from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department, are working on controlling a wildfire behind the Tolko mill in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in an area along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road.

Some flare-ups have happened as firefighters attempt to contain the blaze.

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level No. 1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 due to the wildfire located on Harris Reserve.

Updates will be provided on the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

This story was updated at 5:35 p.m. Monday, April 26, to include the activation of the emergency operation centre.

