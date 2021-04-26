UPDATE: PHOTOS: Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) Crews continue to battle a grass fire behind the Tolko mill in Spallumcheen. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) Crews continue to battle a grass fire behind the Tolko mill along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) Crews continue to battle a grass fire behind the Tolko mill in Spallumcheen. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) Smoke from the fire in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26, off Otter Lake Cross Road, could be seen from Vernon’s north end. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) A helicopter assists crews in battling a large grass fire in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star) A helicopter assists crews in battling a large grass fire in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Crews from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service, with mutual aid assistance from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department, are working on controlling a wildfire behind the Tolko mill in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in an area along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road.

Some flare-ups have happened as firefighters attempt to contain the blaze.

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level No. 1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 due to the wildfire located on Harris Reserve.

Updates will be provided on the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

For

This story was updated at 5:35 p.m. Monday, April 26, to include the activation of the emergency operation centre.

fire