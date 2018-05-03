Crews called to fuel spill inside government building

Police, firefighters called to scene at provincial ministry offices

Police and a crew from the Salmon Arm Fire Department are on scene at the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction office Thursday afternoon after reports of a fuel spill inside the building.

The building is located at 16th Street NE. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The fire department was called in to help with the removal of the fuel after RCMP were already on site.

Fire fighters entered the building with a special Hazmat bucket and some containment material.

An Observer reporter on the scene witnessed the crews taking a computer and some other office items outside onto a mat they had placed outside the front door of the office.

A person at the scene, who refused to give his name, said an individual walked into the office and dumped a container containing some type of oil or gasoline on a desk.

More to come as information is available.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives
Next story
B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Just Posted

RDNO, CSRD receive invasive plant management funds

Province doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

High elevation snowpack just starting to melt

City supplies pre-filled sandbags

The city of Vernon has sandbags available for residents at the ops yard’s back gate on PV Road.

Hitmen grab Vernon’s Funk in second round

Rockets choose Quiring in Round 5 of WHL Bantam Draft

Car collides with house in Vernon

Driver and residents of home uninjured in early-morning incident

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Society rocks modern bluegrass ditties

Vernon Folk-Roots Society presents The Slocan Ramblers May 12

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

Okanagan Spring Winefest kicks off Friday

The Spring Okanagan Wine Festival will kick off with the WestJet wine tasting in Kelowna

Crash causes traffic disruption on Coquihalla

An accident 60 kilometres south of Merritt has diverted northbound traffic to a single-lane

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Most Read