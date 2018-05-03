Crews called to fuel spill inside government building

Police and a crew from the Salmon Arm Fire Department are on scene at the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction office Thursday afternoon after reports of a fuel spill inside the building.

The building is located at 16th Street NE. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The fire department was called in to help with the removal of the fuel after RCMP were already on site.

Fire fighters entered the building with a special Hazmat bucket and some containment material.

An Observer reporter on the scene witnessed the crews taking a computer and some other office items outside onto a mat they had placed outside the front door of the office.

A person at the scene, who refused to give his name, said an individual walked into the office and dumped a container containing some type of oil or gasoline on a desk.

More to come as information is available.