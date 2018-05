Calls of fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park in Vernon.

Multiple crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

No information regarding the extent of damage or any injuries is available at this point.

More to come.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.