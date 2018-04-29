Crews clear debris from BX Creek

Blocked culverts and water debris that causes an emergent threat should be reported to public works

Crews work to remove debris from the 20th Street BX Creek culvert Sunday, April 29. A worker on site said they will also clear the 48th Avenue culvert in hopes that the removal of debris will help with proper creek flow. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Crews were hard at work Sunday afternoon to remove debris from two BX Creek culverts, 20th Street and 48th Avenue, to improve creek flow.

The work falls on the heels of high temperatures that increased the flows and levels of water bodies throughout the region, making flooding more likely.

Affected property owners adjacent to creeks, streams and lakes are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flood damage. Stockpiles of sandbags and sand are available at the following locations:

Vernon City Operations, 1900 48 Avenue outside main gate on Pleasant Valley Road.

Kin Beach Overflow Parking, 7001 Tronson Road.

Blocked culverts and water debris that causes an emergent threat of flooding should be reported to the public works department. Residents can report blocked culverts online at www.vernon.ca/report-issue, by emailing operations@vernon.ca or by calling 250-549-6757 (after hours call 250-542-5361).

The City also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children, when in the vicinity of fast moving creeks, streams and water.

Parker Crook | Reporter