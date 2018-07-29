Placer Mountain wildfire, 37 kilometres south of Princeton. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Crews completing helipad to help attack Placer Mountain wildfire

The fire, burning south of Princeton, is an estimated 1,017 hectares

The Placer Mountain wildfire, burning south of Princeton, will see work on the east flank today.

BC Wildfire Service said crews will complete construction of a guard moving south to join a machine guard that is progressing northward.

The fire is an estimated 1,017 hectares and there is an evacuation alert for Cathedral Lakes Lodge.

A burn plan has been finalized and, depending on fire behaviour and weather condition, will be conducted mid-day. According to BC Wildfire Service the ignitions specialist can delay or cancel this activity at any time should conditions be determined unfavourable.

Crews will also complete a helipad north of McBride Creek and south of McBride Creek and are locating, inspection and marking the location of existing helipads. They will also continue with mop up and patrol on the northern flank fire as they work eastwards.

Structural protection assessments are being carried out on identified structures within the vicinity of the fire.

Most Read