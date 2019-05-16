Crews continue direct attack on South Okanagan wildfire

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained

Planned ignitions at the Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos, grew the total hectares burned to an estimated 507 hectares. (Photo courtesy of BC WIldfire)

The Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres east of Osoyoos, is now an estimated 507 hectares after a planned burn on Wednesday.

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained as crews completed a successful planned ignition on the northwest and south flanks which increased the containment.

READ MORE: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan Richter Creek wildfire

“This controlled burn brought the fire down from the steep slopes to the established control line completed the day before,” said BC Wildfire information officers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.