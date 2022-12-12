Crews remain at the scene of a two-vehicle accident northbound on Highway 97 near the north end overpass Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Tow trucks are on-scene and three ambulances have cleared and left the area. No word on any injuries. Highway 97 is open in both directions. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Crews remain at the scene of a two-vehicle accident northbound on Highway 97 near the north end overpass Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Tow trucks are on-scene and three ambulances have cleared and left the area. No word on any injuries. Highway 97 is open in both directions. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Crews help out at Vernon collision

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 northbound near overpass occurs late Monday afternoon, Dec. 12

Emergency crews are cleaning up the remnants of a two-vehicle collision in Vernon’s north end Monday, Dec. 12, at around 5 p.m.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 approaching the north end overpass.

There’s no word on injuries, but three ambulances attended though all have cleared the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Tow trucks are on-site to take away the vehicles involved.

The highway is open in both directions.

READ MORE: This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man
Next story
Brakes put on holiday bus route for Vernon UBC Okanagan

Just Posted

Don LaRocque is one of two Vernon transit drivers who star in a short video by BC Transit ahead of Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18, 2020. (BC Transit/YouTube)
Brakes put on holiday bus route for Vernon UBC Okanagan

Dennis Wilson earns the Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Ruth Hoyte. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream man awarded for 35 years of fighting fires

Crews remain at the scene of a two-vehicle accident northbound on Highway 97 near the north end overpass Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Tow trucks are on-scene and three ambulances have cleared and left the area. No word on any injuries. Highway 97 is open in both directions. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crews help out at Vernon collision

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

Pop-up banner image