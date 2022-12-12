Crews help out at Vernon collision

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 northbound near overpass occurs late Monday afternoon, Dec. 12

Crews remain at the scene of a two-vehicle accident northbound on Highway 97 near the north end overpass Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Tow trucks are on-scene and three ambulances have cleared and left the area. No word on any injuries. Highway 97 is open in both directions. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Emergency crews are cleaning up the remnants of a two-vehicle collision in Vernon’s north end Monday, Dec. 12, at around 5 p.m.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 approaching the north end overpass.

There’s no word on injuries, but three ambulances attended though all have cleared the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Tow trucks are on-site to take away the vehicles involved.

The highway is open in both directions.

READ MORE: This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashVernon