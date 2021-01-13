Crews on scene to restore power, remove tree along Vernon’s Eastside Road

Traffic on Eastside Road is expected to resume by 5 p.m.

A map showing the location of a road closure and power outage on Eastside Road in Vernon Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Contributed)

Crews have arrived at the scene of a fallen tree and are working to restore power in Vernon’s Eastside Road area.

According to a City of Vernon press release, the tree and power lines had fallen across a portion of Eastside Road early this morning (Jan. 13) due to the strong winds which led to numerous outages and road closures in the southern Interior.

Eastside Road, just south of Russell Road, is expected to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Russell Road has been reopened as of 3 p.m.

It’s not currently known when power will be restored in the area. For further updates on outages and repairs, visit the BC Hydro website.

Brendan Shykora

Drivingpower outages