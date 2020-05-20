Crews put out deck fire, save Vernon house

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in a Vernon residential area Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue received multiple reports of flames visible from the roof of a single-storey house in the 4100 block of 20th Street, off Pleasnat Valley Road.

The blaze has started on the back deck of a home and extended to the rood. Three trucks and 10 firefighters attended the scene, where they found a tenant spraying water on the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down, minimizing damage to the house by stopping it from spreading to the roof.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour.

“The good news here is that because of the fast and diligent work of the tenant and our firefighters, the majority of damage was contained to the exterior of the house and the back deck,” Seymour said. “There is some smoke damage inside the home, but the tenants will be able to get back inside this evening.”

