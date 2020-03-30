Crews work to build a retaining wall following a water main break. Image - District of Lake Country

Crews repair damage caused by water main break in Lake Country

The water main broke during construction last year

Almost a year after a water main break in Lake Country caused serious flooding for both motorists on Highway 97 and residents living in the area the District is working to repair the damage.

The water main broke during construction work for a new housing development located in the North View subdivision, back on May 23.

The water surfaced and ran east towards Janet Court cul-de-sac, where it eroded the road embankment.

At the time Voyager RV employee Debra Bruneau said she saw rocks crumbling onto her car after water gushed down Janet Court crushing the road and spilling into the parking lot.

“A mountain of water came down,” she said.

Two cars became stuck under debris from the slide.

Now, District of Lake Country crews are working to build a chain link fence, a retaining wall with tie back reinforcement, reinstate embankment and repairs to the roadway. Work is scheduled to be completed by April 10.

READ MORE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Construction

