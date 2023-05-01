A broken down boat and its passengers were rescued off Okanagan Lake Saturday evening. (Vernon Search and Rescue photo)

Crews rescue boat in distress on Okanagan Lake

Vernon Search and Rescue’s first boat call of the year

Search and rescue crews got their feet wet with a call to Okanagan Lake Saturday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP called Vernon Search and Rescue to respond to a vessel in distress April 29.

“We responded with a single boat crew and quickly located our subjects. Their boat had mechanical issues and was unable to operate,” Vernon Search and Rescue said.

Passengers were transferred to the rescue boat while a tow line was attached to their vessel.

“After a calm ride back to shore our ground team assisted in docking the immobile boat. This was our first boat task of the year and we could not have asked for a more perfect scenario or for nicer subjects.”

Vernon

 

