RCM-SAR 64 responded to a Mayday call near Smith Island on March 26 with the Bravo-Geoff Gould. (RCM-SAR 64 photo)

Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Port authority, RCM-SAR 64 and Coast Guard vessels responded to the mayday call to safe a life

A crab fisherman is recovering in hospital after getting caught in his gear and being pulled under water for minutes off an island near Prince Rupert.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. The fisherman had been under roughly 10 metres of water for three to four minutes near Smith Island.

“His crew reacted quickly and recovered by pulling back on ground line,” the local search station said in a post on social media.

A mayday was issued, and the search and rescue station deployed three members to the scene.

READ MORE: Marine search and rescue assists coast guard in medical emergency

The Charles Hays, a Prince Rupert Port Authority patrol vessel, was already there, and the Canadian Coast Guard arrived to assist as well. The fisherman was unresponsive when he was brought on board.

“The patient was given first aid and whisked to port side where there met the BC EHS [Emergency Health Services] and they got him to the hospital,” said Paul Cumberland, director of administration RCM-SAR.

The local search station said in the post that crew visited the man at 5 p.m. at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital and he was doing much better.

“It was a good bit of cooperation with vessel of opportunity [Charles Hays], Coast Guard, RCM-SAR all looking after the patient. I think it was a great effort on everybody’s part,” Cumberland said.

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle
Next story
‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Just Posted

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Dust advisory looms over Vernon

Despite a brief respite, the dust advisory is back

Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

Rock, country and cover bands cover all the musical genre bases for June 28-30 slopitch tourney

Vernon CMHA course aims to help people feel happier

“Classes would benefit those who feel like they are being less social and are experiencing a decline in the quality of their relationships.”

UPDATE: Vernon road closed after crash reopens, traffic resumes normally

The accident occurred at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Wednesay morning

Vernon pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Celebration of sustainable seafood festival returns to Okanagan

The annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival is back for its eighth year in April

Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year

Firefighters recognized by CSRD for their dilligent training and high call volume

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

Most Read