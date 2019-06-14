Crews respond to early morning dumpster fire at Tickleberry’s in OK Falls

Crews were busy in the early hours this morning tending to a dumpster fire at Tickleberry’s ice cream shop in Okanagan Falls.
According to Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Oliver, his team responded to reports of a dumpster fire at approximately 4:05 a.m. at 1207 Main St. Upon arrival they discovered one dumpster at the business residence involved in flames and quickly extinguished it.
“In this case there wasn’t anything suspicious about the fire, there didn’t appear to be any accelerant used so we had it out quickly,” said Oliver. “And there was another dumpster next to it that wasn’t burning so it likely wasn’t set on purpose.”
Oliver said the cause was likely cigarette butts or remnants from an ash tray that were not properly extinguished before emptying into the dumpster. He said this is a good reminder to make sure your cigarette is all the way out and to store your ashes and butts in a separate container.
No damages were reported as a result of the fire.
