Crews respond to rollover on highway near Vernon

Police received no reports of injury as a result of the crash

A tow truck operator responds to a rollover on Highway 97 near Bailey Road Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A single-vehicle rollover closed a lane of traffic northbound towards Vernon Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Highway 97 near the intersection of Bailey Road, between Vernon and Lake Country, Dec. 31. A tow truck operator was on scene shortly after 10 a.m.

The vehicle, a minivan, was left crumpled on one side with airbags deployed. No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident, said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon RCMP media relations officer.

AIM Roads was on scene conducting traffic controls on Bailey Road.

