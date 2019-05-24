Crews had to access the Care Closet Thrift Store’s roof to inspect their A/C unit when it began smoking this afternoon. No damage has been reported, traffic is reduced to one lane on Main Street while crews investigate (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

No it’s not a fire sale at the Care Closet Thrift Store, it was nearly a fire today at approximately 3:00 p.m. when the air conditioning unit’s motor blew.

According to staff at the store, located at 574 Main St., they heard a large pop come from their rooftop A/C on May 24 and decided to turn off it’s power. When smoke started filling the building, however, they decided to play it safe rather than sorry and evacuate the building and call the Penticton Fire Department to investigate.

According to Capt. Rob Trupp the crew is investigating the source of the smoke from the A/C and will ventilate the building with their positive pressure fan after it has been addressed. He said the staff made the right call when they cut power to the unit, as that would be the first step his crew would have taken.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on Main Street beginning at White Avenue as crews are still on scene.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton
Next story
Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP ready to arrest, for kids

Suspects sought for North Okanagan Jail & Bail Thursday, May 30

More classrooms on the way for Vernon students

Minister of Education announces 240-seat expansion at BX Elementary

Grammatically incorrect tagging strikes Vernon bylaw office

Anti-tag team will begin working next week to target such vandalism

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Vernon

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Kal Tire Team on a roll to conquer cancer

Riders from Vernon, Kelowna, Hope and Vancouver already raised nearly $50,000

Rally for climate justice strikes Vernon yet again

A handful of students were seen rallying in front of the Okanagan Science Centre

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Most Read