Crews responding to Armstrong water main break

Water has been shut off to facilitate repair efforts.

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.

City of Armstrong crews were successful in their efforts to locate and repair a water main break in the 3300 block of Powerhouse Rd in Spallumcheen.

Crews have placed a temporary cap over the line and restored water to the area. Landsdowne Water District and Powerhouse Road homes may experience a minor service interruption tomorrow while the repairs are completed. Power House Road will remain open but City crews are cautioning drivers using this area to follow traffic control devices.

Original: 3:25 p.m.

City of Armstrong crews are responding to a water main break in the 3300 block of Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen.

Water has been shut off to facilitate repair efforts. At this time there is no estimated time for the water to be turned back on. About 80 homes are affected and include within the Lansdowne Water District and Powerhouse Rd area.

