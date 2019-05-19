Initial reports indicate there has been a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in in West Kelowna. (Google Maps Image)

Crews responding to car crash in West Kelowna

A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.

  • May. 19, 2019 11:54 a.m.
  • News

Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
