Crews responding to car crash in West Kelowna

Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.
Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Four Vernon players on Okanagan Athletics heading south to play ball at college
Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital
Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League match ends 17-17; overtime solves nothing
Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last two days of the the Victoria Day weekend.
60th annual May Day midway, market and entertainment saw hundreds of attendees
The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players
71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday
Sailors treated to windy, excellent long weekend conditions on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna
Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job
CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history
A seperate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.
A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.
Public safety minister maintains Newsome Creek concerns in hands of local government
Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan
Riders from across the Okanagan travelled to Coldstream to train for the 2019 55+ Senior Games, which take place in Kelowna this fall.
Cornelius volleys home late goal for Vancouver
Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League match ends 17-17; overtime solves nothing
Unsafe handling, chilling, cooking and cleaning procedures in the home contribute to many infections
The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials
Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital