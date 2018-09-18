Crews responding to Highway 6 crash near Lavington

Emergency crews are responding to an accident on Highway 6 near Warren Road in Lavington.

According to dispatch reports, the incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. and six units from Lavington and Coldstream fire departments are responding.

The cause of the accident and any resulting injuries is unknown.

A post on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page claims that traffic is being detoured on Buchanan or Brewer roads.

