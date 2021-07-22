The Mt Hunter Wildfire was reported on July 20. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crews working to contain Mt. Hunter fire east of Golden

Significant helicopter bucketing took place to contain the fire at 4 hectares

BC Wildfire Service crews are on the ground responding to the Mt. Hunter wildfire, located approximately 20 km east of Golden.

The fire is not threatening any structures and is not affecting travel along Highway 1 at this time.

The blaze, which was reported on July 20 and originally was listed as located at Wiedenman Creek, has grown to 4 hectares over the last day.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, significant helicopter bucketing occurred on Wednesday, July 21. Crews have moved heavy equipment into the area to help establish a control line to contain the fire to 4 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor the fire daily. The fire is listed as ‘out of control’ on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

There is no suspected cause yet.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

The fire reporting number is 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

